Police pull Salem man’s body from Willamette River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem police pulled a man’s body out of the Willamette River Sunday afternoon.

Officers and firefighters responded to reports of a body found near the west bank of Wallace Marine Park at around 4:30 p.m.

At the scene, police found the body entangled in brush and partially submerged.

Police said the area had recently been covered by high water.

Police identified the man as 28-year-old Kristopher Allen Rice, of Salem.

Investigators do not believe any foul play was involved in Rice’s death. They said his cause of death is presumed to be water-related.