Police pull Salem man’s body from Willamette River

News

by: KOIN 6 News

Posted: / Updated:

Salem police generic (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem police pulled a man’s body out of the Willamette River Sunday afternoon. 

Officers and firefighters responded to reports of a body found near the west bank of Wallace Marine Park at around 4:30 p.m. 

At the scene, police found the body entangled in brush and partially submerged. 

Police said the area had recently been covered by high water. 

Police identified the man as 28-year-old Kristopher Allen Rice, of Salem.

Investigators do not believe any foul play was involved in Rice’s death. They said his cause of death is presumed to be water-related.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss