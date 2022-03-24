PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday in downtown Portland.

Multiple officers responded to the shooting around 11 a.m. near the corner of Southwest 14th Avenue and Jefferson Street.

The Portland Police Bureau told KOIN 6 News the man, who was not immediately identified, was taken to the hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said they believe everyone involved stayed at the scene and they are not currently looking for any suspects, although no arrests have been reported.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are currently unclear.

This is a developing story.