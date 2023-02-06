SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Police arrested a man involved in two attempted carjacking incidents Monday after the man stabbed a driver with a knife, according to authorities.

Salem police arrested Roberto Carlos Chacon, 34, at a Walmart on Lancaster Drive after police say he attempted to enter a car while the owners were parked at an electric charging station. Chacon had a knife at the time of arrest, police say.

Earlier that morning, police allege Chacon had opened a man’s car door at Mega Foods Store on Devonshire Avenue and stabbed the driver repeatedly. The driver fought back and left the area without life-threatening injuries.

Police say Chacon originally gave officers false information about his identity, but police later charged him with second-degree assault and unlawful entry. He is currently in Marion County Jail.