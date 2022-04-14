Car of missing 'endangered' man is recovered in Damascus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are searching for a missing man from Seattle, after his car was found in Damascus Wednesday.

Grigor (Greg) Adamian went missing from the Seattle area on April 7, 2022, and is considered to be “endangered,” according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

While police said no one has heard from Adamian since last Thursday, the 36-year-old’s car was recently recovered off Hwy 212 and 242 Avenue in Damascus.

“He may be confused and in mental distress,” CCSO tweeted Wednesday. “He does not have his phone, and no clothing description is available.”

Adamian is described by police as being 5 feet and 11 inches tall, 170 pounds, with a pale complexion and brown hair and eyes.

CCSO is asking anyone who sees Adamian to please contact law enforcement.