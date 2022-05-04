PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police Bureau is asking for public assistance in identifying a man who allegedly vandalized the Muslim Community Center of Portland building on Tuesday.

Around 7 p.m., surveillance cameras captured a man pouring a substance on the Muslim Community Center building, located at 5325 North Vancouver Ave., and then lighting the substance on fire. Police say there was minor damage done to the structure.

Portland Police Bureau’s arson investigator and a Portland Fire & Rescue investigator are investigating the crime.

Anyone with information on the arson is asked to contact Detective Meredith Hopper at (503)823-3408 or Meredith.hopper@portlandoregon.gov.