Milwaukie police searching for missing 4-year-old girl

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

4-year-old Anna Devoll was reported missing around 5 p.m. on June 29, 2020. (Photo: Milwaukie Police Department)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities in Milwaukie are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 4-year-old girl.

Milwaukie police say Anna Devoll was last seen around 5 p.m. on Monday near Angela Way.

The child is described as being about 3 feet, 9 inches and weighs about 38 pounds. Police say she has shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukie police at 503-786-7500.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss