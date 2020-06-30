Milwaukie police searching for missing 4-year-old girl

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities in Milwaukie are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 4-year-old girl.
Milwaukie police say Anna Devoll was last seen around 5 p.m. on Monday near Angela Way.
The child is described as being about 3 feet, 9 inches and weighs about 38 pounds. Police say she has shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukie police at 503-786-7500.
