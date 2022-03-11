McMINNVILLE, Ore. (KOIN) — McMinnville police officers are attempting to locate and identify a robber from an incident that took place Thursday.

Just after 10 p.m. March 10, McMinnville officers were dispatched to a robbery that occurred at the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 901 SW Baker Street in McMinnville.

Tires slashed on 17 vehicles outside of Fred Meyer

A man entered the store and selected some items before approaching the counter. Police say he presented a note to the cashier, indicating he had a gun, and directed the cashier to put the money from the cash register into a bag, along with other items.

A firearm was never seen and the subject left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The subject was described as a Hispanic male, about 18 to 23 years old, just over five feet tall with possibly a skinny build.

He was wearing a gray jacket with a pocket over the left breast, a black shirt under the jacket, baggy shorts, black leggings and white Adidas low-top shoes. Police say he was also wearing a black cap under the pulled-up hood of the jacket. He wore a mask over his face, but a tattoo was visible on the outside of one of his eyes.

One injured after shots fired in SE Portland

As officers were searching the area, they were contacted by a person that reported seeing a man get in a silver or gray sedan shortly after the robbery, near the area of SW Gilson ST and SW Cedarwood AV. The witness said that the vehicle left in a hurry.

Anyone with information is asked to contact non-emergency dispatch at 503-434-6500 and ask to speak with Officer Schwartz.