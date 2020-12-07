Police seek missing Gresham man in need of medication

The Gresham Police Department said David Hoffman was reported missing on Dec. 6, 2020. Photo courtesy Gresham Police Department

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Gresham Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Police say 64-year-old David Hoffman was last seen at 2:45 p.m. near the 3100 block of Southwest Lillyben Avenue in Gresham.

Can you help us find 64-year-old David Hoffman? He was last seen at 2:45pm near the 3100 block of SW Lillyben and has missed medication. He has mental health and medical diagnoses that require medicine. Clothes: black hoodie, jeans, white shoes. If you see him, call police. pic.twitter.com/j58OpxzufG — Gresham Police Dept. (@GreshamPD) December 7, 2020

He has mental health and medical diagnoses that require medication, police say.

Hoffman is wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone who sees him should call police.