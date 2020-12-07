Police seek missing Gresham man in need of medication

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Gresham Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.
Police say 64-year-old David Hoffman was last seen at 2:45 p.m. near the 3100 block of Southwest Lillyben Avenue in Gresham.
He has mental health and medical diagnoses that require medication, police say.
Hoffman is wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and white shoes.
Anyone who sees him should call police.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.