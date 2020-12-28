Police seek suspect who robbed SE Portland couple’s home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Police are searching for a man who they say told a Mt. Scott – Arleta Neighborhood resident he needed help before barging into the home and stealing valuables.

The Portland Police Bureau responded to the reported robbery in the 7400 block of Southeast Woodstock Boulevard shortly before 3 a.m.

The victim told police that a man knocked on the door of his home early in the morning and was asking for help. When the victim opened the door, the suspect pushed his way into the house.

Police said the suspect threatened the victim and the victim’s girlfriend with a gun and demanded all their valuables. The suspect left with a cellphone, laptop, wallet, and the victim’s 2019 Acura.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call the Portland Police Bureau at (503) 823-3333 and reference case #20-380526.