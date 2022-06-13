ALBANY, Ore. (KOIN) — Albany police say that a 72-year-old woman died as a result of a two-car crash Monday afternoon.

Police say that around 12:30 p.m., 20-year-old Garrett Roger Skelton was traveling north on Pacific Blvd. (Hwy. 99) in a 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup when he struck the driver’s side of a 1992 Dodge Dakota pickup driven by Peggy Marie Redinger, who was traveling east on Ellington Rd. The two cars collided at the intersection and Redinger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to police. Besides one southbound lane of Pacific Blvd., all lanes were closed while the crash was being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department, at 541-917-7680.