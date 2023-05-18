The 10 lawmakers represent one-third of the of Oregon Senate.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A major milestone has taken place in the stalled legislative session at the State Capitol in Salem.

Ten lawmakers, nine Republicans and one Independent, have 10 unexcused absences — which means they are blocked from running for re-election under Measure 113, a new law approved by voters last fall. Republicans intend to challenge the measure in court.

It is now day 13 of the Republican walkout, which is blocking a vote on several bills, including ones on abortion rights and gun control. Democratic union groups dropped off retirement balloons and hundreds of pink slips at the offices of Republicans who reached the 10-day mark.

There are no talks scheduled between Senate leaders.

Gov. Kotek has refused to order state police to round up the Republicans and deposit them on the Senate floor for a vote. One reason is that two of them are still showing up for committee meetings at the Capitol.

Senate President Rob Wagner (D-Lake Oswego) stated there will be no attempt at a floor session Friday, saying everyone needs to “just take a breath.”