17 groups want ‘bold, swift’ action against Rep. Hernandez

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are now more calls for justice against a state lawmaker from East Portland who stands accused of workplace harassment.

Seventeen organizations and more than 120 people signed an open letter to the Oregon State House demanding Rep. Diego Hernandez be held accountable for his actions. A report released 10 days ago concluded Hernandez became controlling and abusive after his relationship with 3 women ended.

The women said he harassed them and made them fear for their jobs.

The joint letter said: “The investigative report is complete. There is no reason to wait. Please recommend blod and swift action in order to protect people from harassment, intimidation and abuse of power at the hands of elected officials.”

The organizations signing the letter are APANO, Emerge Oregon, Family Forward Action, Forward Together Action, NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon, Next Up & Next Up Action Fund, Oregon AFL-CIO, Oregon Education Association, Oregon Food Bank, Oregon League of Conservation Voters (OLCV), Oregon Working Families Party, Our Oregon, Our Revolution, PCUN, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon, SEIU Local 49, SEIU Local 503.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Rep. Hernandez for comment but has not yet heard back.

However, on January 29, Hernandez provided this statement to KOIN 6 News:

After an exhaustive nine-month investigation, and hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars, we now know that I am not being accused of what made headlines for many months.

I had a friendship with the three women reported as “subjects” prior to becoming a legislator. None of them have ever worked for me in any way nor were they legislative branch staff while we were dating. One was a lobbyist and the other two worked for locally elected politicians, in Rule 27 that came into effect in late 2019, it broadened who is considered in the workplace, and now that it’s clear who can be considered in the workplace I will not make that mistake again.

Dating when you are young is hard. Some dating relationships do not end definitively, but rather slip away over time. There is often some confusion, mixed signals, and strained emotions. To anyone I made uncomfortable in my personal life, I sincerely apologize. My actions were motivated from honest affection and the best of intentions.

I’ve dedicated my life to social justice and public service. I know that I have made judgement errors, I am human. I come from poverty and a lot of trauma and it has taken me a long time to understand, grow and learn from it. I know that I still have more growth and learning to do.

Too often we have seen the conduct rules politicized, cases tried in the press, and punishment meted by leadership before investigations are complete. Rule 27 is meant to create a safe and welcoming environment at the Capitol, but in reality it’s a fear based system that traumatizes all sides in a unreasonably lengthy process that has no basis or intent in restorative, reconciliatory, or transformative justice.

Throughout this flawed and politicized process, I’ve been working hard for my district. My recent re-election and my public service is about the families of my district and I am dedicated to making sure they get the State’s full support and their fair share of the resources they need during this turbulent crisis and uneven recovery.

I want to respect the committee process and look forward to the hearing to present my full rebuttal, including evidence that was ignored in the investigation.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later.