Rene Gonzalez is the latest commissioner to throw his hat in the ring

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) – Temperatures outside may be cooling down, but Portland’s mayoral race is just heating up.

Nearly a year away from Election Day 2024, two of the five city commissioners have already announced their campaigns: Mingus Mapps and Rene Gonzalez.

Back in September, Mayor Ted Wheeler announced he would not run for a third term. In a public letter, he said he is aware that “numerous qualified Portlanders” have announced their bid for office, and “their decision in part hinges” on his decision.

City Commissioner Mingus Mapps

City Commissioner Mingus Mapps, who currently oversees the Portland Bureau of Transportation, Water Bureau, and Bureau of Environmental Services, took office in January 2021. He became the race’s first declared candidate when he filed a notice of intent on July 3.

“Mayor Wheeler has been a dedicated public servant and has led Portland through a challenging time,” Mapps said in response to Mayor Wheeler’s announcement. “He has made great sacrifices in his service to our city. I have enjoyed working with him on the City Council and consider him a friend.”

In a previous campaign statement, Mapps said that violence, property crimes, homelessness, and the drug crisis are issues “decimating a generation of Portlanders.”

“I am asking Portlanders to hold on to hope,” Mapps added. “Portland’s problems are solvable, but we must have the courage to admit when policies have failed and be willing to have the courage to change. I have the values, vision, leadership, and judgment to lead that change.”

He previously spoke with KOIN 6 for Eye on Northwest Politics, in which he laid out his plans to create an “even better Portland.”

City Commissioner Rene Gonzalez

City Commissioner Rene Gonzalez formally announced his candidacy on Thursday. And while he has only been in office since January 2023, he says he’s gotten plenty of training as head of the Fire Bureau, Emergency Management and Emergency Communications.

According to Gonzalez, he is ready for the next step when the city changes its form of government and the mayor becomes more of a chief executive role.

“In the commission form of government, you serve as a mini mayor,” he said. “It’s been phenomenal training.”

When Mayor Wheeler announced he would not seek re-election, Gonzalez said, “Thank you for your years of service to the state, county and city. Few fully appreciate what your family has sacrificed for Portland in very difficult times. Look forward to our continued collaboration on the city’s recovery.”

In his campaign announcement, Gonzalez said he would focus on addressing gun violence and homelessness on Portland’s streets to repair the city’s local and national image.

“We also need to restore our city’s image, both locally and nationally, to once again emerge as the dynamic, economically vibrant and inclusive city we all remember and love,” said Gonzalez. “Our city is better than this. We are just at the beginning of our recovery, and I am running to make sure it continues strong – for parents, working families, small businesses – and those looking to relocate here to live, work, play and build a better life.”

