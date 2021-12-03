2 spots open for police standard of conduct commission

FILE – In this Sept. 5, 2020 file photo, police use chemical irritants and crowd control munitions to disperse protesters during a demonstration in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The new Commission on Statewide Law Enforcement Standards of Conduct and Discipline has two vacancies.

According to a tweet from Representative Janelle Bynum, the positions are slated for representatives of communities impacted by policing or members of historically underserved groups.

The commission was established by HB 2930 in 2021, to create an open hearing process which includes public notice and outreach to create “uniform standards of conduct and discipline for law enforcement officers.”

Rules developed by the commission will be adopted and published by the October 1, 2022 deadline.

To comply with the outlined schedule, the commission will hold several meetings in Salem, though members can participate remotely.

All meetings will be public, and members of the commission will be compensated.

Applications are available now online.