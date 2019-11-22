Feds: No significant impact from Oregon LNG pipeline

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A federal agency has issued a final environmental impact statement on a controversial proposal to build a liquefied natural gas pipeline and marine terminal in Oregon, and it concluded that there would be no significant impact on the state’s waters, wildlife and minimal risk of a pipeline accident.

The proposed marine terminal, in Coos Bay, would allow export of American liquid natural gas to Asia, and would have a 230-mile (370-kilometer) feeder pipeline from an interstate gas hub in southern Oregon’s Klamath County.

The lengthy report by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission was publicized Friday, a day after protesters flooded into the Oregon State Capitol and staged a sit-in at the governor’s office before police arrested 21 of them for trespassing. The protesters, who demanded that Oregon Gov. Kate Brown take a public stand against the pipeline, were jailed overnight and released early Friday.

The demonstrators are opposed to a planned liquefied natural gas pipeline and a marine export terminal in Oregon. They demanded that Gov. Kate Brown publicly oppose the project, which she refused to do.

Southern Oregon Rising Tide, which organized the protest, said the 21 arrested by Oregon State Police spent the night in jail and were out by 5 a.m. Friday. In a statement the Oregon State Police said the 21 were arrested on trespassing charges after being asked to leave.