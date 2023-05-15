PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Three Oregon state senators are ineligible for a re-election run after accumulating 10 unexcused absences amid a walkout by Republican and Independent lawmakers at the state Capitol, the Oregon Senate Majority Office announced Monday.

The lawmakers include Senators Daniel Bonham (R-The Dalles), Senator Brian Boquist (I- Polk & Yamhill counties) and Senator Dennis Linthicum (R-Klamath Falls).

The ineligibility comes after voters approved Measure 113 in November, which amended the state constitution to disqualify lawmakers with 10 floor session unexcused absences from holding the next term of office.

In a statement, Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber (D- Beaverton & SW Portland) said, “the voters were clear: Walking out on our democracy is not an option. I am deeply saddened for my colleagues. After extensive good faith negotiations, Republican leadership failed to protect three of their members and the communities who elected them.”

The majority leader added, “we allowed these Senators the time and space to consider the consequences of their walkout because Oregonians in the Dalles, Klamath Falls, Polk and Yamhill counties depend on these Senators to have a voice in Salem. These Senators should be here doing their jobs and standing up for their constituents instead of violating the Constitution.”

Lieber furthered, “Democrats are here. We are doing our jobs, and we are confident that we can still deliver on the people’s priorities. We welcome our Republican colleagues to join us.”

Democratic Senate President Rob Wagner said he canceled work sessions over the weekend to negotiate a deal with the senators refusing to show up to work. The walkouts are preventing a quorum, which is needed for a Senate vote.

The walkout began on May 3 after Republicans claimed bills introduced by Democrats were “unreadable” and called for Democratic Senate President Rob Wagner to be removed from his leadership position.

“Laws are to be plainly written and easy to understand,” Senate Republicans said in a May 3 press release. “When the majority of bill summaries written demand a post-graduate degree to understand what the bills do, we disenfranchise Oregonians across the state and violate the law in the process. It’s apparent that there are those in state government who think they can skirt around the rules to facilitate their extreme agenda by any means necessary.”

The walkouts, which threaten bills on abortion, gun control and care for transgender people, also sparked protests by about 100 people, including members of Moms Demand Action, a gun-safety group, on Thursday on the steps of the Oregon State Capitol in Salem.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to the Republican Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp’s office and is waiting for a response.