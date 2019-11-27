3 women accuse Gordon Sondland of sexual misconduct

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gordon Sondland, the Portland hotelier-turned-EU-Ambassador at the center of the Trump impeachment inquiry, has been accused of multiple instances of sexual misconduct in a new report from Portland Monthly Magazine.

The article claims 3 women — all of whom are named in the story — rejected his advances and subsequently retaliated against them professionally. The article was co-published with ProPublica.

Sondland issued a statement through his spokesperson, Jim McCarthy. It reads, in part:

“In decades of my career in business and civic affairs, my conduct can be affirmed by hundreds of employees and colleagues with whom I have worked in countless circumstances. These untrue claims of unwanted touching and kissing are concocted and, I believe, coordinated for political purposes. They have no basis in fact, and I categorically deny them.”

Sondland is the founder and owner of Provenance Hotels, which operates 6 hotels in Portland, including The Heathman and the Hotel Dossier.

Portland Commissioner Nick Fish said he knows one of the women who is accusing Sondland. Fish released the following statement on Wednesday:

“Natalie Sept is my friend and former campaign manager. She worked in my office as Community Liaison. And she is a talented artist. I have known her for almost 10 years. She is a person of complete integrity. Recently, Ms. Sept shared details with me of her encounter with Gordon Sondland in 2010. It was the first time I learned of his inappropriate conduct towards her. I am outraged by Mr. Sondland’s pattern of inappropriate behavior towards Ms. Sept and other women. He should be held accountable for his behavior. And for these and other reasons, he should resign his position of public trust. Based on what I now know about Mr. Sondland – personally and professionally – I regret that I accepted $1,500 in personal campaign contributions from him in 2008-2009. I have donated $1,500 from my PAC to Call to Safety, formerly known as Portland Women’s Crisis Line, a non-profit I used to represent. Call to Safety supports survivors of domestic and sexual violence.I admire and respect Ms. Sept for sharing her story with the public. And I will support her in every way I can.”