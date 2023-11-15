PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With no new ballots left to count, 32 Molalla residents may have the final say on the future of the city’s proposed $16 million police station.

Measure 03-602, which asks voters if the city should build the Molalla Police Department a true police station after the agency has operated out of makeshift office space since 1980, leads by a margin of six votes. Molalla voters are notably divided on the issue with 930 residents voting “yes” and 924 voting “no.”

Measure 03-602 remains too close to call in Molalla. (Unofficial election data provided by the Oregon Secretary of State)

Clackamas County Clerk Catherine McMullen told KOIN 6 News that, as of Nov. 15, there are 32 challenged ballots outstanding in Molalla — enough to sway the measure in either direction. Voters with challenged ballots have until 5 p.m. on Nov. 28 to cure their ballots and officially cast their vote.

“Voters with a challenged ballot have received written notification from my office,” McMullen said.

The Clackamas County elections office will formally publish the official election results on Dec. 4. If approved, the new police station is scheduled to be built by 2025.