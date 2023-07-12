PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Big changes are coming to Portland’s city government, but it’s unclear whether they will be what voters approved last year or a new version pushed by city leaders.

Dan Ryan, who opposed Measure 26-228 before voters approved it last November, is one of two commissioners discussing a potential overhaul that could increase the number of city council members, implement ranked-choice voting and alter the powers in city government.

Ryan confirmed to KOIN 6 on Wednesday that both he and Commissioner Rene Gonzalez have discussed these major potential changes.

With public hearings now in full swing, Ryan and Gonzalez are considering alternatives to bring before voters – citing cost concerns and a lack of clarity heard by their constituents.

“That’s why we need to have these conversations,” Ryan said. “These aren’t proposals yet; these are actual conversations, and we are looking at doing a work session soon on this topic.”

To qualify for the upcoming ballot, Ryan admits the potential changes would need to be approved by city council within the next few weeks. He said the top priority is reassessing the mayor and city councilor’s roles as Portland moves from an executive style of government to a more legislative form.

“Usually, in that form, there is a way of checks and balance, where the mayor has a veto authority and then the council has a corresponding override authority of that veto. That’s currently missing,” Ryan said. “So, when I listen to constituents, they’ve asked questions about, ‘Why is that missing?’”

Additionally, Ryan says they are considering simplifying the current rank-choice voting plan outlined in Measure 26-228 as well as possibly reducing the number of council members from the 12 originally approved by voters – due to cost concerns.

But voters overwhelmingly passed the measure by nearly 60% in November, so why now?

“My job is to always just listen to the current tenor of the city,” Ryan said. “Portland has a lot to focus on right now, and getting this new form of government right is very important.”

However, the city’s Independent District Commission already presented the voter approved plan. KOIN 6 asked for their response to the possible last-minute changes.

“Those requirements are still intact, there’s no attempt to modify those at this particular point,” Co-Chair Dawayne Judd said. “And so we’re just going to continue forward with that mandate that we got from the voters.”

