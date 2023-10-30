PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After Oregon representative Earl Blumenauer announced he wouldn’t be running for reelection, multiple local lawmakers expressed their gratitude for Blumenauer’s 50 years of public service.

“Since I was in high school, Earl Blumenauer has been a powerful force in the policy and politics of Oregon and America. He is a national leader on issues from urban transportation and housing to climate and cannabis. I so thank him for his over 50 years of public service,” Senator Jeff Merkley said. “From the first time I met him to now, it’s always been a pleasure to be his partner fighting for projects and programs benefiting Oregonians. He has made his hometown of Portland, and all of Oregon and the country a better place.”

“I have been fortunate to call Earl Blumenauer a mentor and a friend since I first ran for Congress,” added Rep. Suzanne Bonamici. “The Portland region, the State of Oregon, and the country have all benefitted enormously from Earl’s vision and leadership. From his start in public service 50 years ago, he has moved the region, state, and country forward through his vision, tenacity, and an absolute belief that we can solve the problems we face by gathering experts from different backgrounds, getting creative, and empowering people to implement good ideas.”

Rep. Andrea Salinas praised Blumenauer’s many accomplishments and said that the 75-year-old will be missed greatly.

“Throughout his many years of public service, Congressman Earl Blumenauer has always been a consistent and vocal advocate for Oregon values. He helped pioneer the movement to go green long before others were speaking out against climate change, and his commitment to building smarter, healthier communities was unmatched. I know I speak for the entire Oregon delegation when I say that Earl will be greatly missed in Congress, and I wish him and his family all the best in this new chapter,” she said.

Washington Rep. Rick Larsen called Blumenauer a leader on many different issues.

“(Blumenauer) is a progressive leader on a number of issues, but I appreciate his commitment to greener and cleaner transportation that works for everyone. I will miss him but look forward to working with him for the next 14 months,” he said.