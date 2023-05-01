Hundreds of people rallied in downtown Portland in support of abortion rights, May 14, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — The Oregon House set votes this week on abortion and firearms legislation that will divide the political parties, unlike multimillion-dollar packages for homelessness and housing and semiconductor manufacturing that largely united the parties during the first half of the 2023 session.

House Bill 2002, scheduled Monday, May 1, builds on Oregon’s 2017 law ensuring access to abortion and other reproductive and gender-affirming health care.

House Bill 2005, scheduled Tuesday, May 2, outlaws so-called ghost guns made with untraceable parts.

Both bills upon passage would go to the Senate, which then can take only up-or-down votes. They would not be sent to another committee.

Read more at PortlandTribune.com.

