Activists try to overturn Oregon’s newest election laws

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2015, file photo, the Capitol building is reflected in a pond on the Capitol grounds in Salem, Ore. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Two new laws aimed at expanding voter access in Oregon are under fire from a conservative group that argues the changes will make state elections less secure.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports people affiliated with the group Oregonians for Fair Elections have filed referendum petitions that, if successful, would ask voters to approve or reject the new laws next year.

The first, House Bill 2681, ensured voters cannot be labeled “inactive” for the sole reason of not voting.

The second bill targeted for reversal, House Bill 3291, allows mailed ballots to be counted if they are postmarked by Election Day and reach officials within a week of the election.