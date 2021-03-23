Andrea Valderrama to fill vacated state representative seat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Andrea Valderrama, a one-time candidate for the Portland City Council and the current chair of the David Douglas School Board, was chosen by the Multnomah County Commissioners to fill the open state representative seat in the Oregon legislature.

Valderrama will replace Diego Hernandez, who resigned under pressure before he faced an expulsion vote in the House over accusations of creating a hostile work environment.

Once she is sworn in to represent District 47 (East Portland), the majority of seats in the Oregon House will be held by women, 31-29. She will fill the remainder of the term through January 2023.

“Thank you, Chair @dkafoury and @JVP_MultCoD3, @LoriStegmann, @SMeieran, @SusheelaJayapal for appointing me to represent the communities of House District 47. I am ready to be the strong voice our community needs in Salem,” Valderrama tweeted.

She also tweeted the priorities she will advocate for “include housing, education, health & wellness, economic justice, and public and community safety, among many other issues.”

And she noted, “My appointment as House District 47’s next State Representative is historic, as the first Peruvian Latinx in Oregon’s history ever to serve in the Oregon state legislature.”

Details on her swearing in are not complete.

Valderrama is also the policy director at ACLU of Oregon, a position she began in October 2020.

At one point Valderrama was in a relationship with Hernandez. She filed for a restraining order against Hernandez based on a 2019 incident alleging violent behavior by Hernandez while he was drunk. They apparently lived together at the time. She withdrew her request a few weeks later — Valderrama said she no longer feared for her safety — and a Multnomah County judge dismissed it the next day without issuing a restraining order.