PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- A man who was caught on camera swinging a stick at a person in late July was tased, pepper-sprayed and shot with non-lethal rounds before being arrested Sunday in what police called an hour-long standoff in NW Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police connected Robert Banks, 53, to a social media video of a man swinging a stick at someone who was crossing the road at NW 23rd Avenue and Flanders.