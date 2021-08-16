Skip to content
KOIN.com
Portland
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Wildfires
Is Portland Over?
Oregon
Washington
Special Reports
Protests
Civic Affairs
National
Washington DC
International
Back to School Headquarters
Environment
Weird
Entertainment
MysteryWire.com
Positive Vibes
Wednesday’s Child
BestReviews
Where We Live
Top Stories
Gresham man arrested in Dominic Jacoby killing
Portland family of fallen Afghan vet: ‘How did this happen?
Video
2 Idanha men killed in crash on Hwy 22E
Brutal attack on Portland coffee shop owner is ‘devastating’
Video
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Data
MAP: Where and how to get a COVID vaccine
Weather
Closings and Delays
Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Pet Walk Forecast
Weather Photos
Oregon and Washington Weather Webcams
Climate Corner
Earthquakes
Wildfires
Ski Conditions
KOIN 6 Weather Kids
Traffic
Traffic Cams
Video
KOIN 6 Live Newscasts
KOIN Live Stream Events
KOIN Now
CBSN
CBS Shows
TV Listings
AM Extra
Move it Monday
Mayor Monday
Tech Tuesday
Wallet Wednesday
Foodie Friday
Podcasts
Daily 6
6 Questions
Your Weather Podcast
Beyond the Headlines
Jenny’s Writers’ Bloc
Sports
Athlete of the Week
Game On Podcast
Japan 2020
Community
Write From the Start
Giving
Choose Local
Contests
Eye on the Northwest
CWhat’s
Second Chance Pets
SOLVE
Community Champions
Local Events
About Us
KOIN 6, KRCW on low-power backup transmitter through mid-August
Portland’s CW
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
ReportIt
KOIN 6 News Mobile Apps
Newsletters
KOIN 6 Text Alerts
KOIN, KRCW EEO Public File Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
AP sources: Seven people dead at Kabul airport amid evacuation chaos
Politics
Posted:
Aug 16, 2021 / 07:42 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Aug 16, 2021 / 07:42 AM PDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — AP sources: Seven people dead at Kabul airport amid evacuation chaos.
Twitter News Widget
Trending Stories
Brutal attack on Portland coffee shop owner is ‘devastating’
Video
Trash, graffiti growing concern on Portland-area freeways
Video
Exiled Afghan president attended school in Lake Oswego
PF&R firefighter, 2 others accused in downtown Portland kidnapping
2 Idanha men killed in crash on Hwy 22E
Don't Miss
Write From the Start ‘makes big difference’ for families
Video
More Don't Miss