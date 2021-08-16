AP sources: Seven people dead at Kabul airport amid evacuation chaos

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- For Wendall Pelham and his family, there will never be a day that goes by they don't miss their son, Army Specialist John Pelham.

In the fall of 2013, Pelham, who was a Green Beret raised in Portland and graduated from Sunset High School, was deployed to Afghanistan. He was in the Kapisa Province in February 2014 when he volunteered for a mission. He died in that mission, but ended up saving between 200 and 500 American soldiers.