PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As Oregon grapples with a fentanyl crisis, Oregon Senator Ron Wyden says more needs to be done to curb the flow of the synthetic opioid in the state and funding needs to be better spent.

Sen. Wyden is urging the federal government to crack down on drug trafficking with particular focus on Interstate 84 and Interstate 5.

“That’s a big part of the flood that we’re dealing with. The finance committee has jurisdiction over the customs offices. I brought them in and asked what else are they going to do to beef up our efforts to protect our state,” Wyden said.

Oregon’s senior senator said he is not satisfied with the response to the state’s drug crisis.

“As a Portlander, I’m not satisfied. I think it’s been too long without any real solutions and certainly very substantial funds have been made available — federal funds, state funds — and I think it’s important to put them to better use,” Wyden said.

From 2018-2022, Multnomah County saw a 533% increase in synthetic opioid overdose deaths, according to the Multnomah County Health Department.

The department said this sharp upswing represents the “rapid and radical change in local drug supplies towards fentanyl and other potent synthetic opioids which began in 2019.”

Multnomah County presented these findings in a June 2023 briefing to the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners, as requested by County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson.

Synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, are more potent, addictive and deadly compared to other opioids, according to Multnomah County Interim Health Officer Dr. Teresa Everson, who noted that substance use interventions that have been successful in the past do not have the same impact against substances with higher potency.

“These substances are not like anything we’ve seen in the last 40 years, including prior heroin epidemics, and are even harder to address with the buprenorphine-based medication-supported recovery services that have been expanding across the country,” Everson said.

Additionally, the health department says the BIPOC community across Oregon is experiencing overdose deaths at a disproportionate rate.

Statewide, American Indian and Alaska Native community members had the highest rate of overdose deaths with nearly 43 deaths per 100,000 people in 2020, according to the county – noting this rate is almost triple the statewide rate for non-Hispanic people.

Additionally, Black community members in Multnomah County experience overdose deaths at a 36% higher rate than white community members, the health department said.

In addition to the presence of more potent and deadly drugs on the market, the county says another force behind the spike in overdose deaths is a growing number of people using both meth and opioids. Multnomah County noted that using more than one substance at a time dramatically increases the risk of an overdose and makes overdoes treatment more difficult.

“Many people often combine fentanyl with stimulants in an effort to balance the effects, hoping it will enable them to stay awake to accomplish tasks or stay safe,” said Kelsi Junge, a supervisor for the county’s Harm Reduction Program. “Mixing or alternating stimulants and downers is physically hard on the body and it increases the chance of overdose.”

According to the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office, about 60% of overdose deaths in 2022 involved more than one substance – compared to 22% in 2020.

During the briefing, the health department highlighted its four programs to address substance use including primary prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery support. The county’s Behavioral Health Division has more than 90 contracts totaling over $13.6 million annually, as part of the county’s treatment and recovery efforts.

In an effort to address harm reduction, Multnomah County announced plans to distribute foil, straws and other smoking supplies to people addicted to fentanyl. The plan was set to begin in July, but was paused after receiving backlash from local leaders, including Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler.

