AWOL Oregon GOP: We’ll come back after session ends

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — The Republican walkout over the cap-and-trade bill continues to hobble any attempt at passing any kind of legislation in Oregon’s short session, which is due to end Saturday.

House Speaker Tina Kotek and Senate President Peter Courtney said funding priorities for a range of projects that affect all parts of Oregon are on hold and need to be addressed quickly.

In a statement Thursday morning, House Republican Leader Christine Drazan said the GOP will return to discuss budget issues — but there’s a catch.

They won’t come back until Sunday and they will only discuss budget bills, not cap-and-trade.

“The House Republican Caucus broadly agrees with the funding priorities identified in yesterday’s press release from Speaker Kotek and President Courtney. House Republicans will provide a quorum and the rules suspensions necessary to pass these funding priorities on Sunday, March 8th, before the legislature is constitutionally required to adjourn,” the Canby Republican said in a statement.

Senate Republican Leader Herman Baertschiger echoed her remarks in his own statement.

“After a tumultuous session, Senate Republicans are willing to attend the Sunday floor session to pass emergency budget bills, for example, the relief for flood victims in Eastern Oregon. The intent of the short session was to make budget adjustments, and that is what we expect to work on while being fiscally responsible with the hard-earned taxpayer dollars.”

Following the statements from the Republican leadership, Kotek released her own remarks on Republicans who “would get to cherry pick which bills live and die.”

Kotek said every bill that has passed through committees deserves a vote.

“I will not walk away from my obligation to every Oregonian that we must uphold the democratic process and the rule of law. The only deal I will agree to is if Republicans in both chambers return and agree to take a floor vote on every bill that has earned support through the public process that governs our legislative body.”

AWOL Republicans were subpoenaed to testify at a House Committee on Thursday. But Republicans intend to ignore those subpoenas and claim they are immune from these civil subpoenas over legislative issues.

Seven senators and representatives are talking about the important “economic justice and civil rights bills” that could die if Republicans don’t end their walkout.

