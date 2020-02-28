AWOL Oregon Republicans subpoenaed to appear in House

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In what was called “an extraordinary measure,” the AWOL Republicans were subpoenaed to appear in an Oregon House committee to explain by they are absent.

In a majority vote, the House Committee on Rules issued civil subpoenas for the absent GOP members to appear March 5 to explain why they’re not showing up at the State Capitol.

Paul Holvey, a Eugene Democrat, said the committee took this action because of the “extraordinary actions of the House Republican caucus.”

Rep. Paul Holvey, D-Eugene, February 27, 2020

“We all took an oath to support the Oregon Constitution and faithfully discharge the duties of our office, which requires our attendance when the legislature is in session,” Holvey said. “As I see it, House Republicans are currently in violation of that oath. These Republican legislators owe the people of Oregon an explanation for their absences.”

Before the committee vote, Holvey asked Speaker of the House Tina Kotek if she had been in contact with any of the missing Republicans. Kotek said she contacted every GOP member but got commitments, only responses directing her to Christine Drazan, the Canby legislator who is the Republican leader.

Almost all of Oregon’s Republican lawmakers were missing — again — from the State Capitol in Salem on Thursday, the 3rd straight day they were absent.

Republican lawmakers shortly before they walked out of the legislative session at the Oregon State Capitol, February 24, 2020 (KOIN)

They’re boycotting the short legislative session to block Gov. Kate Brown’s carbon emissions bill from a vote. Without them, there is no quorum — that is, not enough lawmakers on the floor by law to take any votes.

There are hundreds of bills currently on hold that would help everything from school funding to public health and safety.