Battleground state vote count: Georgia election results still too close to call

ATLANTA (NewsNation Now) — Vote counting continued in several Georgia counties Thursday while the presidential race there remains still too close to call.

As of 10:35 p.m. EST, Trump’s lead in the state, according to the latest election results from the Associated Press, is down to just 1,775 votes. About 14,097 absentee ballots were still outstanding statewide.

“We anticipate having the count done when the legal deadline for certification is, which is 10 days after the election,” Sterling said. “There are ballots that are still coming in. There are ballots to be cured and there are ballots to be verified.”

“Officials in numerous counties are continuing to count ballots, with strong security protocols in place to protect the integrity of our election,” said Raffensperger. “We’re on pace to accomplish that responsibly, ensuring that the voice of every eligible voter is heard.”

Ballots were still being scanned Thursday in the Atlanta-metro area counties of Fulton, Cobb and Gwinnett. Chatham County, home to Savannah, also had a large number still being tallied, but that was completed Thursday night.

“The effort here is to make sure that everyone’s legal vote is counted properly,” Sterling said. “This is the first time we’ve used paper ballots in this state for 20 years, so this is going to take a little more time. These close elections require us to be diligent and do everything right.”

“This is a long process, but we can all agree that having an accurate and fair count is much more vital than having a fast count,” Sterling said.

“I think if anybody was going to try to rig a system they might have seen something a little less close than this,” Sterling said. “In this state in particular we take security very seriously. … We’re going to have a recount for president more than likely and the people will see that the outcome will stay essentially the same.

The outstanding absentee ballots don’t include provisional ballots and ballots that need to be “cured” before being scanned. Sterling also noted that ballots cast before Election Day by military voters and citizens living overseas and received by 5 p.m. Friday will be tallied.

On Wednesday, the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit in Georgia seeking to pause vote count in key battlegrounds, according to the Associated Press. His campaign also filed lawsuits Wednesday in Pennsylvania and Michigan and announced it would ask for a recount in Wisconsin, a state The Associated Press called for Democrat Joe Biden Wednesday afternoon.

Early Wednesday, Trump prematurely claimed he carried Georgia.

“It’s … clear that we have won Georgia. We’re up by 2.5%, or 117,000 (votes) with only 7% (of the vote) left” to count, Trump said during an early morning appearance at the White House.

He also said he planned to contest the U.S. presidential election before the Supreme Court. It was unclear exactly what legal action he might pursue.

As of Thursday morning, President Donald Trump has 214 Electoral College votes to Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s 264 as of the latest AP race call of Michigan for Biden.

The states that have not been called by the AP are Pennsylvania, Nevada, North Carolina, Alaska and Georgia.

NewsNation’s television broadcast and digital properties relies on the AP for all vote counting and race calls. NewsNation chose to rely on the AP because they call races based on the facts.