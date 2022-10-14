Oregon gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson at her campaign office in Portland, June 28, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Unaffiliated Oregon gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson took shots at Democratic nominee Tina Kotek and Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt while welcoming President Joe Biden to Portland via social media on Friday.

In the video, Johnson blames Kotek, who served as speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives from 2013 to 2022, for Portland’s homeless and criminal issues.

“Welcome to the Rose City and Oregon,” Johnson says in the video. “I hope you come often because every time you do, Tina’s tent cities get cleaned up a little bit more.”

Johnson continued by asking Biden, who is traveling to Portland on Friday for a multi-day visit, to address Portland’s criminal problems with Kotek and Schmidt.

“While you’re here, could you please have a chat with Tina and other local officials, especially our Multnomah County DA Mike Schmidt, about prosecuting people that are breaking the law and actually holding criminals accountable,” Johnson said.

Meanwhile, Kotek, continues to rally for her own causes on social media, showing support for abortion rights and keeping big money out of politics.

“Taking away your reproductive freedom is a top GOP priority,” Kotek tweeted.

While Johnson is a former Planned Parenthood board member, Kotek received the official gubernatorial endorsement from the reproductive health care nonprofit. The issue has resulted in sour exchanges between both Johnson and Planned Parenthood.