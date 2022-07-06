Oregon gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson at her campaign office in Portland, June 28, 2022 (KOIN)

Not surprisingly, the nonaffiliated candidate's polling shows her in a close race with the Democrat and Republican

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — A new poll out on Wednesday, July 6, shows the three women running for Oregon governor in November tightly clustered, but with fewer “undecideds” than there were in March or May.

The poll was conducted on behalf of nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson of Columbia County.

In November, the former Democratic state senator will face former speaker of the House Tina Kotek, D-Portland, and former House minority leader Christine Drazan, R-Canby. Oregon is the first state in U.S. history to have three women vying for governor in a general election.

The survey, conducted by GS Strategy Group, shows that undecided voters dropped from 41% percent before the May primary election, to 20% right after that vote, and 15% now. The telephone survey was conducted June 23 to 29 among 600 likely November voters. Respondents were randomly selected from the voter file and the survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 points.

The June poll — asking the standard, “if the election were held today” question — shows Kotek leading with 33% of respondents; Johnson right behind at 30%, and Drazan trailing with 23%. But the plus-or-minus-4-points makes the spread difficult to predict. If accurate, that would put the gap between Kotek and Johnson within the poll’s margin of error.

The survey also included some questions seemingly designed to draw specific responses.

For instance, one question asked if voters prefer “a socially progressive Democrat” a “qualified, common-sense independent” or a “devout Trump Republican.”

The Portland Tribune and its parent company Pamplin Media Group are KOIN 6 News media partners

Survey responses were 41% for “common-sense independent,” 32% for “progressive Democrat” and 24% for “Trump Republican.”