Biden continues to lead Sanders in Washington state

A collage of the official portraits of former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Former Vice President Joe Biden was continuing to lead Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in Washington’s vote-by-mail Democratic presidential primary as additional results were counted this week.

Biden led Friday by more than 29,000 votes after more than 2 million votes were counted. Of the state’s 89 pledged delegates, only 31 are allocated based on the statewide result.

The remaining 58 are determined based on the results of the state’s 10 congressional districts, and those results might not be calculated until the election is certified by the secretary of state’s office, which could be as late as March 27.