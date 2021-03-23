Biden to outline 2022 budget priorities next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will next week release its proposed discretionary budget for fiscal 2022, providing insight into the president’s top priorities and laying down a marker for Congress, the White House Office of Management and Budget said Tuesday.

The budget proposal will include funding levels by agencies and guidance on investments, but it will exclude tax proposals and mandatory spending programs such as Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.

“Our priority is to provide Congress with early information about the president’s discretionary funding priorities, which is what they need to begin the appropriations process,” said OMB spokesman Rob Friedlander.

OMB will later this spring issue President Joe Biden’s full budget proposal, which will include details on taxes and mandatory spending.

Fiscal 2022 will be the first time in a decade without caps on discretionary spending, which went into place with the 2011 Budget Control Act that Biden helped negotiate as vice president for Barack Obama. The absence of the caps makes it easier for Biden to propose spending increases.