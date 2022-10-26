PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five resolutions will be discussed at Wednesday’s city council meeting, including what Mayor Ted Wheeler calls a “moonshot affordable housing plan,” asking the state of Oregon to help fund the construction of 20 thousand new affordable units by 2033.

Wheeler says his goals with this plan include creating more employment options for homeless people, improving access to mental health and substance abuse recovery services incentivizing homeless people with criminal records to enter a diversion program.

He is also offering to expunge low-level offenses in exchange for moving off the street and prioritizing the city’s budget towards affordable housing while requesting help from Multnomah County, the state, and the federal government.

Wheeler argues a city-wide camping ban is necessary for all these resolutions to work

The plan calls for large-scale sanctioned campsites to be opened across the city for people to move to.

150 people signed up to testify at this afternoon’s city council meeting, including neighborhood association leaders and non-profit organizers.

“It actually doesn’t help the folks who are being put in those camps,” said Kat Mahoney, Executive Director at Sisters of the Road. “What it actually does is it serves businesses and housed folks. It hides the problem, it doesn’t solve the problem.”

“Creating sanctioned areas is something that many of us who have been involved in this issue for years now have been advocating for, said Stanley Penkin, Pearl District Neighborhood Association President.”So, I’m glad to see the mayor taking some really bold and assertive action to move in that”

