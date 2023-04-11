PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bill targeting organized retail theft is headed to the Oregon House of Representatives for consideration.

On Tuesday, the Oregon State Senate passed Senate Bill 340 which would increase jail time for individuals convicted of organized retail theft.

“Organized retail theft is a threat to consumers, employees, and local businesses,” said Senator Floyd Prozanski (D – Eugene). “The passage of Senate Bill 340 is a strong statement that we will not tolerate organized retail theft in our state and will work to ensure safe communities for all.”

In the past year, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, 57% of retailers have reported an increase in organized retail crime, including retail theft rings that involve multiple people who engage in frequent theft, and who often resell the stolen property online.

That growing problem has led law enforcement agencies across the metro area to execute a series of shoplifting stings.

During a Judiciary Committee in March, law enforcement officials, grocery store representatives and retail lobbyists testified in support of the bill.

Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton said creating tougher penalties for these rings is only one piece of the solution.

“What it is we need to have is law enforcement whose able to respond, prosecutors who are willing to prosecute. We need courts that are able to convict, and we need jails and prisons that are able to incarcerate. And all of those things need to be present. Sadly, they’re not all present everywhere in Oregon,” he said.