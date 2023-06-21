PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Possessing fentanyl could lead to criminal charges after the Oregon Senate voted for a crackdown on the substance on Wednesday.

House Bill 2645 is a bipartisan effort to declare an emergency and curb the impact of fentanyl dealers by creating a Class A misdemeanor penalty for the possession of fentanyl.

If found with more than one gram or five units of fentanyl, a person could face a maximum of 364 days of imprisonment, a $6,250 fine or both. The delivery of fentanyl could also be charged as a commercial drug offense in specified circumstances

“Oregonians know that fentanyl is an extremely dangerous drug, and we need all the tools in our toolbox to fight this epidemic,” said Sen. Floyd Prozanski (D-Eugene, Springfield). “This legislation will save lives and keep our communities safe.”

According to the Oregon Health Authority, 1,275 people suffered from a deadly fentanyl overdose in Oregon in 2021.

“Oregonians deserve safe and healthy communities, and this bill will help law enforcement get deadly fentanyl off of our streets,” said Sen. Janeen Sollman (D-Hillsboro). “Fentanyl is ripping Oregon families apart. This fix is an important part of our holistic approach to ending the opioid epidemic in Oregon.”