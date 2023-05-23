PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Senate Republicans and Independents are demanding that state Democrats send back the $500,000 campaign donation they received from the former engineering director at now-bankrupt cryptocurrency company FTX.

According to the Oregon Elections System, FTX Director of Engineering Nishad Singh contributed $500,000 to the Democratic Party of Oregon on Nov. 4, 2022 — just four days before the general election.

One week later, AP News reported that the cryptocurrency exchange platform had filed for bankruptcy due to being “short of billions of dollars.” Company CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried had also stepped down.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges that Bankman-Fried used customer funds to donate to political candidates and committees. The former CEO says he gave money to both political parties, but his Republican donations were undisclosed.

On the Democrat side, Bankman-Fried and some of his staff are known to have made donations to the Biden Victory Fund, Democratic National Committee, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and others.

Following the news of the FTX bankruptcy and Bankman-Fried’s arrest, many lawmakers offloaded their campaign donations to other organizations, causes and programs. The Democratic Party of Oregon has yet to follow suit, according to Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp.

“The culture of corruption among top Oregon Democrat politicians is increasingly evident and incredibly disturbing,” Sen. Knopp said in a statement. “We have argued since the beginning of Session that the need for accountability and transparency has never been greater. We have also argued that investigations must be conducted by outside, independent counsel. They can’t escape this any longer.”

Knopp’s statement comes weeks into the walkout led by Oregon Senate Republicans, which has put a halt on bills that center gun regulations, abortion and gender-affirming care.

Just as Republican and Independent senators are facing automatic disqualifications for accumulating 10 unexcused absences, the DPO is facing a $15,000 fine for “wrongly reporting” the source of its $500,000 campaign donation.

Campaign finance filings initially said that the donation didn’t come from former FTX employee Singh, but from Prime Trust — another cryptocurrency company.

According to AP News, a three-month investigation couldn’t confirm whether Oregon Democrats were aware of the actual donor, but they “could have taken more care with its compliance.”

Following the investigation, the DPO was fined $15,000 instead of $35,000.