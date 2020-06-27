Brown to discuss year’s first, jam-packed special session

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced she will give a briefing on the year’s first special session that concluded Friday in Salem.

Saturday’s press conference will be held at 12:30 p.m. and will be streamed live.

Brown’s remarks will come less than 24 hours after three straight days of heavy lifting for lawmakers. Since Wednesday, 24 bills were passed, more than 600 pieces of public testimony were submitted, and more than 100 people gave virtual committee testimony, according to Senate President Peter Courtney.

Bills passed during the whirlwind of legislation included restricting police use of force as well as allowing people with developmental disabilities into hospitals during the pandemic.

“When we live in a time when people are demanding police reforms and are worried about how their lives have been upended by the pandemic, it was really important for us to come in and do the work together,” said House Speaker Tina Kotek.

Ten different bills relating to police reform and COVID-19 relief will head to Brown’s desk for approval.