Budget slashing, chokehold ban among actions prepped for special session

FILE – In this June 29, 2019 file photo, children play in fountains at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore. Lawmakers return to the Capitol for the second special session of 2020. But the question remains if the session, which begins Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, will be solely dedicated to rebalancing the state budget thrown out of whack because of the COVID-19 pandemic or if bills altering policy will be considered. ( AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon lawmakers will convene for the summer’s second special session Monday.

The state’s $1 billion shortfall caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is a top priority for legislators who plan on making approximately $400 million in cuts and taking $400 million from Oregon’s education reserve fund.

Some areas of the state budget lawmakers are looking to slash include a handful of layoffs and closing two Oregon prisons: Shutter Creek Correctional Institution and the Warner Creek Correctional Facility.

Outside of budget-balancing measures, legislators will decide on whether to move forward with a ban on police from using chokeholds on citizens. In June, the legislature passed a chokehold ban, however, it still allows officers to use deadly force–such as chokeholds–in certain situations.

Other legislation involving law enforcement protocols is a proposal that would restrict when officers are allowed to use physical force.

KOIN 6 will follow the first day of the special session and will provide updates throughout the day.