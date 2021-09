PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Two women managed to get away from an armed man trying to steal their car minutes after he stole a knife from a WinCo and demanded money from a cashier, Salem police said.

Around 11 a.m., Gilbert Jesus Machuca stole the knife from the store on Lancaster Drive SE, then used the knife to rob the cashier, police said. Then the 29-year-old went out to the parking lot and went up to 2 women getting into a car.