PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon House Republicans introduced a bill on Thursday to end voter-approved Measure 110 — a first-in-the-nation law that decriminalized small amounts of hard drugs while aiming to expand addiction treatment.

Republicans claim their bill would end crises exacerbated by the drug decriminalization measure, including drug addiction, homelessness, and crime while providing pathways to addiction treatment.

The bill classifies possession of drugs including fentanyl, heroin, and meth as a Class A Misdemeanor and requires treatment to avoid jail time. The bill would increase penalties for possession of a controlled substance to a maximum of 364 days in jail and/or a $6,250 fine.

Additionally, the bill would ban public drug use and would mandate evaluation and treatment as part of probation for some drug and property crimes.

The legislation would also make possessing or selling a pill press a crime and would increase penalties for drug dealers who sell drugs that result in a death — including up to 20 years in jail and/or a $375,000 fine.

“The citizens of Oregon understand the failures of Measure 110. We see the results on the streets, in the unacceptable overdose death rate, and in the catastrophic consequences to our communities, to public safety, and to livability,” said state Rep. Rick Lewis, a chief sponsor of the bill.

Lewis continued, “Change is needed, and we can’t afford to take small steps that fail to adequately address the problem. We filed the bill today. A great deal of thought has gone into it, and we have the opportunity to do the right thing for Oregon, for public safety, and for the drug-addicted. The bill creates accountability, but it also provides the tools and the resources needed to get us on the road to recovery. We cannot wait any longer.”

Rep. Ed Diehl furthered, “Oregonians are demanding drug addiction treatment and recovery. Our bill delivers on the failed promise of Ballot Measure 110 by incentivizing people to seek treatment and supporting them on the road to recovery. There is dignity in each individual human being. This is the compassionate thing to do for those suffering from drug addiction and for all Oregon communities.”

Measure 110 was approved by voters in 2020 and decriminalized small amounts of drugs in favor of treatment options funded by the state’s cannabis tax.

The Oregon Health Authority previously told KOIN 6 News that some drug addiction treatment facilities have come online, or expanded, however; there have been challenges in the rollout of funding programs under the measure as Oregonians grapple with a drug crisis.

In a November interview on KOIN 6 News’ Eye on Northwest Politics, Oregon’s Behavioral Health Director Ebony Clarke explained that the COVID-19 pandemic, addiction treatment shortages, and treatment center staffing shortages have challenged Measure 110’s progress.

Three years after Measure 110’s passage, an Emerson College Polling survey released in August found a majority of surveyed Oregon voters support repealing the measure.