PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer introduced a bill that would ban federal funding and approval of Interstate 5 and Interstate 205 tolling in an effort to “kill Oregon tolling permanently,” Chavez-DeRemer announced in a press release.

The No Tolls on Oregon Roads Act, would prohibit federal funding and Department of Transportation approval of the two tolling projects — preventing the Oregon Department of Transportation from moving forward with I-5 and I-205 tolling, Chavez-DeRemer said.

The legislation comes after Gov. Tina Kotek issued an executive order in May that delayed tolling until January 2026 amid concerns for traffic diversion and the financial burden tolling could put on commuters.

In response to the executive order, the Oregon Department of Transportation acknowledged that some Oregonians and leaders felt unheard as the state develops tolling plans.

“Oregonians are understandably fed up with the state’s attempt to hastily implement tolling, and I want to give drivers peace of mind by making the current ‘pause’ permanent. By blocking tolling along I-5 and I-205, my No Tolls on Oregon Roads Act would protect our communities from traffic congestion, save families from paying a regressive tax, and support businesses by keeping transportation costs lower. As a member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s Highways and Transit Subcommittee, I’ll continue working closely with my colleagues to put a stop to this unfair interstate tax,” Chavez-DeRemer said.

In response to the bill, Brendan Finn — the director of ODOT’s Urban Mobility Office — told KOIN 6 News, “we have worked with our partners in the Portland metro area over the last six years to develop a toll program that works for the community and centers equity in every aspect, including the development of a discount for lower-income travelers when tolls begin in 2026. A modern tolling program will raise the funds necessary to upgrade Portland’s transportation system while also improving traffic flow for more predictable trips.”

The bill comes after the mayors of Gladstone, Oregon City and West Linn have previously spoken out against I-5 and I-205 tolling.

Gladstone Mayor Michael Milch previously told KOIN 6 News while he understands ODOT needs funding for its roads, “it’s going to take some collaboration and work from cities, from counties to find some better solutions to this than just tolling all the lanes of the freeway at the same time.”

“We all want good transportation, good roads and funding there — we understand there’s a shortfall — but we don’t know if tolling is the right way because it’s a regressive tax. It hurts people who are not making ends meet the most,” West Linn Mayor Rory Bialostosky told KOIN 6.

Oregon City Mayor Denyse McGriff added, “what’s not being acknowledged is the increased burden that diversion will cause on our jurisdictions. We have local streets; they’re not designed to take that type of traffic and we’ve been told that the proposal only deals with the regional system. It’s not concerned about the local streets.”