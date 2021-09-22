City Council to hear report that blames PDX police for protest violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The City Council will hear a report Wednesday that points a finger at the Portland Police Bureau for violence that occurred during 2020’s political and racial justice protests.

The Citizen Review Committee’s Crowd Control and Use of Force workgroup penned the report which calls for police reforms. It is set to appear in front of the council at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the report’s authors, it was designed to study police officers’ actions, use of force and suggest improvements to bureau policies.

Read the full report ahead of the meeting below: