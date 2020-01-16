Climate bill could trigger GOP walkout in Oregon Statehouse

Empty desks in the Oregon Senate chamber as Republicans continued their walkout, June 25, 2019 (KOIN)

Senate minority leader said the bill is similar to one that was introduced in 2019

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – The GOP leader in the Oregon Senate says there could be another walkout by Republicans over legislation aimed at stemming global warming.

Senate Minority Leader Herman Baertschiger, Jr., told reporters Wednesday that a bill being prepared by Democrats in the Legislature, which they control, is similar to one that was introduced in 2019.

Republicans in the Senate staged a nine-day walkout over that bill, denying a quorum.

They returned only after Democrats realized they lacked votes to independently pass the measure.

The draft bill would force big greenhouse gas emitters to obtain credits for each ton of gas they emit, and create an overall cap for emissions allowed in the state.