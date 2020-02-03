Live Now
Watch KOIN News AM Extra streaming now
1  of  33
Closings
Amity Sch. Dist. Battle Ground Sch. Dist. Camas Sch. Dist. Centennial Sch. Dist. Clackamas Co. Children's Comm. Clatskanie Sch. Dist. Colton Sch. Dist. Corbett Sch. Dist. Country Christian Molalla Damascus Christian Early Care & Ed. - ECE@ESD 112 EOCF Head Start/ECEAP Estacada Sch. Dist. Firm Foundation Christian Green Mountain Sch. Dist. Gresham-Barlow Sch. Dist. Hockinson Sch. Dist. Kalama Sch. Dist. Kelso Sch. Dist. La Center Sch. Dist. Molalla River Academy Molalla River Sch. Dist. Mt. Pleasant Sch. Dist. Newberg Sch. Dist. North Santiam Sch. Dist. (Stayton) OCDC Headstart Open Door Christian Acad. Silver Falls Sch. Dist. Summit Learning Charter Toutle Lake SD Wahkiakum Sch. Dist. Washougal Sch. Dist. Woodland Sch. Dist.

Climate change will be focus of legislative session

Politics

Democrats: Top priority is legislation surrounding global warming

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – The Willamette River and Downtown Portland. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s short legislative session begins Monday and Democrats are bringing the focus to climate change.

The environmental debate over the divisive cap and trade bill will likely dominate the 35-day session. The bill, which looks to reduce carbon emissions, did not survive a previous session after Republican senators walked of a vote.

Adjustments to the measure include changes designed to assuage critics in the manufacturing and utility sectors, and create fewer impacts for rural Oregon but maintains a commitment to reduce greenhouse gases by certain percentages below 1990 levels.

Last week Governor Kate Brown placed great importance on addressing climate change for the new session, saying she is committed to crafting climate policy that protects the environment but also grows the economy.

Republican State Senator Herman Baertschiger recently contested Brown’s and the Democrats’ agenda.

“The short session was not intended for big policy,” he said. “Instead of rushing it through the session with a divided legislature, this bill needs to be referred to the people to let them decide their own destiny.”

Brown addressed the prospect of another walk-out from the GOP and said that if legislators don’t like a bill, they should “show up and make it better.”

“If you don’t like it, vote ‘no,’” she said. “Shutting down state government is not the answer to that question.”

This article was written with contributions from the Associated Press.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget