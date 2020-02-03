Climate change will be focus of legislative session

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s short legislative session begins Monday and Democrats are bringing the focus to climate change.

The environmental debate over the divisive cap and trade bill will likely dominate the 35-day session. The bill, which looks to reduce carbon emissions, did not survive a previous session after Republican senators walked of a vote.

Adjustments to the measure include changes designed to assuage critics in the manufacturing and utility sectors, and create fewer impacts for rural Oregon but maintains a commitment to reduce greenhouse gases by certain percentages below 1990 levels.

Last week Governor Kate Brown placed great importance on addressing climate change for the new session, saying she is committed to crafting climate policy that protects the environment but also grows the economy.

Republican State Senator Herman Baertschiger recently contested Brown’s and the Democrats’ agenda.

“The short session was not intended for big policy,” he said. “Instead of rushing it through the session with a divided legislature, this bill needs to be referred to the people to let them decide their own destiny.”

Brown addressed the prospect of another walk-out from the GOP and said that if legislators don’t like a bill, they should “show up and make it better.”

“If you don’t like it, vote ‘no,’” she said. “Shutting down state government is not the answer to that question.”

This article was written with contributions from the Associated Press.