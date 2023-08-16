PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — A news release shared collectively by a half dozen organizations Tuesday states that a coalition of organizations have filed petitions with the Oregon State Elections Division taking aim at campaign finance reform.

Agencies involved, which include PCUN, Planned Parenthood and Oregon AFSCME, The Ebony Collective, Basic Rights Oregon and Unite Oregon Action, advocate more donor transparency in statewide and local elections. The release asserts that “Oregon is one of only five states in the country with no limits on contributions to political candidates, a system that has been exploited by wealthy individuals and corporations trying to buy our elections by writing checks for hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars to influence who is elected to office.”

The groups have circulated petitions titled “Transparent Elections for Grassroots Engagement,” calling for campaign donation limits of $2,000 for candidates running for statewide offices and $1,000 for those running in regionally defined offices, such as state senate, state representative and municipal races. Proponents contend that this will even the playing field between everyday voters and wealthy corporations.

Additionally, the petitions call for more transparency in donations, affording clarity about who is paying for ubiquitous political ads on the airwaves and flyers delivered via mail.

“We have a fundamental right to know who is spending money to influence our elections,” said April Alvarez, field director of the Woodburn-based PCUN / Pineros y Campesinos Unidos del Noroeste. “This proposal will end the corrupting influence of secret money and bring transparency to political spending in Oregon.”

Read more from The Portland Tribune.

The Portland Tribune and its parent company Pamplin Media Group are KOIN 6 News media partners.