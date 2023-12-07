PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland City Commissioner Rene Gonzalez announced Thursday he will be running for mayor in 2024.

The announcement was made online, and in it, Gonzalez shared some of the reasons why he made the decision to run.

“Last year, voters sent me to city hall because they demanded a change in the direction of our city,” Gonzalez said. “I am running for Mayor to ensure the work we have begun on crime, homelessness, the drug crisis, and economic revitalization continue stronger than ever.”

Gonzalez shared that his campaign will focus on addressing gun violence and homelessness on Portland’s streets.

“We have a humanitarian crisis on our streets and it’s going to take all of us working together to move the city forward,” Gonzalez said. “We need to continue to work to stabilize the city – especially in reducing gun violence and ensuring continued support for temporary shelter and social services, in order to restore livability.”

When talking about restoring the city’s image, and bringing back small businesses and employees to the city, Gonzalez said he wants to focus on how the city is seen both in Portland itself but also across the country.

“We also need to restore our city’s image, both locally and nationally, to once again emerge as the dynamic, economically vibrant and inclusive city we all remember and love,” said Gonzalez. “Our city is better than this. We are just at the beginning of our recovery, and I am running to make sure it continues strong – for parents, working families, small businesses – and those looking to relocate here to live, work, play and build a better life.”

Gonzalez is set to kick off his campaign Thursday afternoon at an event at Kelly’s Olympian in Downtown Portland.