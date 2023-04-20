PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Congressman Earl Blumenauer is taking a shot at big equity issues for the cannabis industry.

The District 3 representative introduced the Small Business Tax Equity Act in the U.S. House this week.

The act would create an exception in the IRS tax code to allow state-legal marijuana business owners to deduct business expenses from their federal taxes.

Currently, 38 states have legalized marijuana, but federally the drug remains illegal.

“State-legal cannabis businesses are denied equal treatment under 280E. They cannot fully deduct the cost of doing business which means they pay two or three times as much as a similar non-cannabis business,” said Blumenauer. “This grotesquely unfair treatment incentivizes people to cut corners. If Congress wants to get serious about supporting small businesses and ending the illicit cannabis market, it is commonsense that we allow legal cannabis operations to deduct business expenses, just like any other industry.”

He said the bill has garnered overwhelming bipartisan support over the years because it doesn’t just affect the cannabis sphere.

“This isn’t just a problem for cannabis,” said Blumenauer. “It’s a problem for people in real estate, in professional services, the banks and credit unions all want this taken care of.”

Blumenauer also pointed to the hundreds of businesses nationwide that are targets for potential burglaries and break-ins.

Blumenauer founded the bipartisan Congressional Cannabis Caucus in 2017 in an attempt to establish a more equitable federal cannabis policy.