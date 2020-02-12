Court: Clarno wrongly rejected environmental initiatives

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Court of Appeals has ruled that Secretary of State Bev Clarno improperly rejected three proposed ballot measures dealing with environmental protections last year.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the three-judge panel on Wednesday concluded Clarno misinterpreted state law when she tossed the proposals.

At issue were three initiative petitions that proposed new policies for forest management in the state.

Clarno rejected the measures in September, finding they did not meet a constitutional requirement that ballot measures deal with a single subject. In a statement she said she was disappointed in the ruling and considering her options.