Courts to release ruling on Kristof’s qualifications for governor

FILE – Former New York Times journalist Nicholas Kristof talks about his candidacy for governor of Oregon on Oct. 27, 2021, in Portland, Ore. Oregon’s secretary of state ruled Thursday, Jan. 6, 2021, that Kristof is not eligible to run for governor. Questions about Kristof’s residency had dogged him even before he announced his candidacy in October. According to Oregon law, a candidate must have been a resident of the state for at least three years before an election. (AP Photo/Sara Cline, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Supreme Court announced it would release its ruling regarding Nicholas Kristof’s qualification to run for governor on Thursday.

The court’s opinion is expected to be released sometime between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Thursday. However, it’s possible the court will release its decision at a later date.

“I have full confidence in Oregon’s courts and I’m looking forward to their decision,” Kristof said in a Twitter post.

On Jan. 26, Kristof filed a final appeal after the Oregon Elections Division said it would reject his gubernatorial run.

The office, which regulates elections in the state, said Kristof did not meet the requirements to be a candidate for governor because of the need for a candidate “to have been a ‘resident within this state’ for three years before the election.”

Kristof was registered to vote in New York while working as a columnist at the New York Times, and voted in New York State “as recently as 2020,” according to a letter from the Oregon Secretary of State’s office to Kristof’s campaign in December 2021.